Class 8 Market Performing as Expected, J.D. Power Finds

MCLEAN, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the June 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported May's Class 8 market was basically the opposite of April, with pricing down and volume up in the auction channel.

"The second quarter is drawing to a close, and, as predicted, used truck pricing remained strong in the first half of the year," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "This month's lower pricing should be indicative of what to expect in upcoming months, but in an economy heavily impacted by policy uncertainty, forecasting is more difficult than in more stable times. The freight, financial and manufacturing sectors are pointing to slowing growth, while the consumer sector remains strong."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Pricing Down, Volume Up at Auctions

Year-over-year pricing comparison down to 2.5%

Retail Channel Steady to Mildly Downward

Marketplace less tolerant of mileage

Medium Duty Market Mixed

Class 6 had a down month

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

