Class 8 Used Commercial Truck Prices Stronger Than Expected, finds J.D. Power

MCLEAN, Va., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In their most recent May 2018 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services found the volume of Class 8 trades was lower than forecasted, which resulted in more stable prices.
According to Chris Visser, commercial truck executive analyst at J.D. Power's Valuation Services, "To put it all in context, year-over-year, 4-year-old to 6-year-old trucks sold in the first four months of the year brought 20 percent more money than the same period in 2017."
Visser went on to say, "While demand clearly has picked up, we still forecast the supply of used trucks to increase noticeably as the second quarter unfolds. Demand has improved quite a bit in recent months, which will keep average depreciation at around the 2 percent level by year's end."
Major findings in the free monthly report note:
- Predicted influx of trades has not yet hit the market
- Stronger demand keeping depreciation to a minimum
- Dealerships reporting better traffic
- Red-hot freight market helping to move iron
- Medium Duty segments mixed
- Cabovers recover from a late-winter weakness
