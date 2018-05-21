Class 8 Used Commercial Truck Prices Stronger Than Expected, finds J.D. Power

Visser went on to say, "While demand clearly has picked up, we still forecast the supply of used trucks to increase noticeably as the second quarter unfolds. Demand has improved quite a bit in recent months, which will keep average depreciation at around the 2 percent level by year's end."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Predicted influx of trades has not yet hit the market

Stronger demand keeping depreciation to a minimum

Dealerships reporting better traffic

Red-hot freight market helping to move iron

Medium Duty segments mixed

Cabovers recover from a late-winter weakness

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders; Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

J.D. Power recently acquired NADA Used Car Guide (now J.D. Power Valuation Services), which is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

