Class Ace Launches Elementary School in Your Pocket for iOS & Android

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Class Ace announced its flagship Class Ace learning app , available on iOS, Android and web. The user-friendly app features over 1,000 world-class step-by-step lessons designed to help kids reach math and English Common Core proficiency in record time, with minimal parent or teacher input.

By using just the app, kids can learn all of 2nd grade math, one step at a time in about 15 hours. Learning all 3rd grade math Common Core skills including multiplication, division, and even reading analog clocks only takes about 20 hours.

In 2017, over 50% of 4th graders weren't proficient in 4th grade Common Core standards. By giving kids access to simple, effective step-by-step lessons right in their pockets, Class Ace aims to disrupt this statistic.

About Class Ace

Class Ace was developed by an ex-Google product manager for his girlfriend's 10 year old autistic son, who went from not knowing 1 + 2 to mastering all of his times tables by himself using only Class Ace on an iPad.

"With Class Ace, children no longer need access to expensive tutoring or fancy private schools to have a solid start in the world. They just need a few hours with the app. It gives kids everything they need to achieve Common Core proficiency, at their own pace." - Tom Charytoniuk, Founder of Class Ace.

The Class Ace learning platform is the culmination of over 2 years of work by a team of experienced educators. The app was carefully designed and user-tested by an ex-Google product manager and former Head of Product at Freshly.

What Sets Class Ace Apart?

World-class read-along articles, written to grade, allow kids to learn more quickly than from videos and lectures alone.

Adaptive practice that boosts learning speed and retention.

A "short beats good" teaching philosophy to break through the noise and improve comprehension.

With Class Ace, children can now access one year of world-class elementary school teaching and adaptive practice materials for less than the price of one hour of tutoring in most cities.

Watch your child's math and English skills improve with just a few minutes of regular practice.

