CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Atlas Lithium Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Atlas Lithium Corporation ("Atlas Lithium") (NASDAQ: ATLX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Atlas Lithium includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2023

Aggrieved Atlas Lithium investors only have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

