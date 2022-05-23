CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings ("Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings") (NYSE: BKKT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: June 20, 2022

Aggrieved Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings investors only have until June 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

