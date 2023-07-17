CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind BioXcel Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel") (NASDAQ: BTAI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against BioXcel includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 5, 2023

Aggrieved BioXcel investors only have until September 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

