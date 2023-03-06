CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Caribou Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2023

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou") (NASDAQ: CRBU) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Caribou includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: April 11, 2023

Aggrieved Caribou investors only have until April 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

