CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Cognyte Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2023

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Cognyte Software Ltd. ("Cognyte") (NASDAQ: CGNT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Cognyte common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Cognyte, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cognyte-software-loss-submission-form?prid=38026&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Cognyte includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies such as Facebook; and 2) the foregoing exposed the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

DEADLINE: May 1, 2023

Aggrieved Cognyte investors only have until May 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

