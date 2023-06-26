CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Cutera Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Cutera, Inc. ("Cutera") (NASDAQ: CUTR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

DEADLINE: July 24, 2023

Aggrieved Cutera investors only have until July 24, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

