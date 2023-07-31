CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DouYu Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu") (NASDAQ: DOYU) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DouYu includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3); as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 8, 2023

Aggrieved DouYu investors only have until August 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

