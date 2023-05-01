CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Edgio Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2023

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. ("Edgio") (NASDAQ: EGIO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Edgio includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 26, 2023

Aggrieved Edgio investors only have until June 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

