CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2023

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fate") (NASDAQ: FATE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fate, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fate includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the global collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies that the Company entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the "Janssen Collaboration Agreement") was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 22, 2023

Aggrieved Fate investors only have until March 22, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

