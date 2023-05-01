CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind First Republic Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention First Republic Bank ("First Republic") (NYSE: FRC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 14, 2021 and March 14, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in First Republic, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/first-republic-class-action-submission-form?prid=38618&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented the strength of the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position, while also understating the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic's business model. Defendants also misrepresented the strength of the Company's ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments, the diversity of the Company's deposit funding base, and the Company's ability to generate net interest income ("NII") growth and maintain stable net interest margin ("NIM").

DEADLINE: June 23, 2023

Aggrieved First Republic investors only have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong