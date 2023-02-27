CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Invivyd Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Invivyd") (NASDAQ: IVVD) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Invivyd includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

DEADLINE: April 3, 2023

Aggrieved Invivyd investors only have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

