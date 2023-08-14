CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lordstown Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown") (OTC Other: RIDEQ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Lordstown, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lordstown-class-action-submission-form/?prid=43373&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown's relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.

DEADLINE: September 25, 2023

Aggrieved Lordstown investors only have until September 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong