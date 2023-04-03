CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lumen Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2023

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen") (NYSE: LUMN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen common stock between September 14, 2020, and February 7, 2023, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Lumen, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lumen-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=38029&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Lumen includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

DEADLINE: May 2, 2023

Aggrieved Lumen investors only have until May 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong