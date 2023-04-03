CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Match Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Match Group, Inc. ("Match") (NASDAQ: MTCH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match common stock between November 3, 2021, through January 31, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Match, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/match-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=38030&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Match includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 5, 2023

Aggrieved Match investors only have until May 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

