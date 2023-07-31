CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NovoCure Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2023

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure") (NASDAQ: NVCR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NovoCure, contact us about potential recovery. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NovoCure includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy; (ii) as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's regulatory prospects and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 18, 2023

Aggrieved NovoCure investors only have until August 18, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

