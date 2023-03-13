CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PLDT Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 7, 2023

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PLDT Inc. ("PLDT") (NYSE: PHI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PLDT, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PLDT includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 7, 2023

Aggrieved PLDT investors only have until April 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

