CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Plug Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Plug Power Inc. ("Plug") (NASDAQ: PLUG) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023

Aggrieved Plug investors only have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

