CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS ("Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS") (NASDAQ: RVYL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ryvyl securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (2) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryvyl-inc-f-k-a-greenbox-pos-loss-submission-form?prid=37202&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryvyl downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Ryvyl's financial statements for December 31, 2021 through and including interim periods ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 3, 2023

Aggrieved Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS investors only have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong