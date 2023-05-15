CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Signature Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Signature Bank ("Signature") (OTC PINK: SBNY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 23, 2020 and March 12, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Signature, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/signature-bank-loss-submission-form?prid=39331&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Signature includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS"); (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 15, 2023

Aggrieved Signature investors only have until May 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

