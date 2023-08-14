CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Syneos Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos") (NASDAQ: SYNH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between September 9, 2020 and November 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Syneos, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/syneos-class-action-submission-form/?prid=43374&wire=4 

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Syneos includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Syneos's business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing the Company to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing the Company's ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio; (c) Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as the Company lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and the Company had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (d) Syneos's backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that the Company would never collect; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Syneos was struggling to execute on its existing contracts and to agilely respond to its client needs, causing the Company to suffer client dissatisfaction across its client base; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Syneos was exposed to a material undisclosed risk that the Company would lose customers, be unable to grow its client base or win significant contract renewals, and cede market share to its rivals.

DEADLINE: September 25, 2023

Aggrieved Syneos investors only have until September 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected] 

