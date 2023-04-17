CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Target Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Target Corporation ("Target") (NYSE: TGT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Target, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Target includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Target's difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods was far worse than the Company had represented; (ii) Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) Target's inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target's practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target's inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

DEADLINE: May 30, 2023

Aggrieved Target investors only have until May 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

