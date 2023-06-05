CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind TDS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS") (NYSE: TDS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in TDS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tds-class-action-submission-form?prid=40245&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against TDS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

DEADLINE: July 3, 2023

Aggrieved TDS investors only have until July 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

