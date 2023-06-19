CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Trinseo Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo") (NYSE: TSE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Trinseo includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse events; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DEADLINE: June 20, 2023

Aggrieved Trinseo investors only have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

