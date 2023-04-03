CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind United Natural Foods Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2023

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention United Natural Foods, Inc. ("United Natural Foods") (NYSE: UNFI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in United Natural Foods, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/united-natural-foods-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=38038&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against United Natural Foods includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite its cost-saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 19, 2023

Aggrieved United Natural Foods investors only have until May 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong