CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind UP Fintech Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2023

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech") (NASDAQ: TIGR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in UP Fintech, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-class-action-submission-form?prid=41278&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against UP Fintech includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UP Fintech's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) UP Fintech did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 21, 2023

Aggrieved UP Fintech investors only have until August 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong