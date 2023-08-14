CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Verizon Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE: VZ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 4, 2020 and July 26, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Verizon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/verizon-class-action-submission-form/?prid=43380&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Verizon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 2, 2023

Aggrieved Verizon investors only have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong