CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Y-mAbs Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2023

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. common stock on the open market or pursuant to registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the period October 6, 2020 through October 28, 2022, inclusive.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Y-mAbs includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Y-mAbs misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") willingness to approve omburtamab, the Company's lead product candidate, for marketing based on the existing clinical trials; (ii) the Company misrepresented that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirements to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies; (iii) the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that it was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of omburtamab; and (iv) Y-mAbs had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 Biologics License Application prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

DEADLINE: March 20, 2023

Aggrieved Y-mAbs investors only have until March 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

