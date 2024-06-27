Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 29, 2024

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Charge Enterprises, Inc. ("Charge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRGE; OTC: CRGEQ) common stock between December 15, 2021 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than July 29, 2024, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

On November 21, 2023, Charge disclosed that it had received a default notice from its senior lender, Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), stating that its prior belief that it had "approximately $9.9 million of Company assets . . . in the form of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities or similar readily liquid assets" was false; instead, these funds had been invested in KORR Value and were thus "not immediately able to be liquidated or readily accessible." Charge warned that if it "[continued] not to have sufficient liquidity to pay the principal and interest on the [Arena] Notes. . . these circumstances could result in a default under other of the Company's debt instruments and agreements that contain cross-default provisions" which would "have a material adverse effect on the Company's liquidity, financial condition and results of operations, and may render the Company insolvent and unable to sustain its operations and continue as a going concern."

Then, on December 6, 2023, Charge revealed that it had received additional default notices from Arena and that the Company would be ceasing the operations of certain of its telecommunications subsidiaries to preserve liquidity.

Subsequently, on January 25, 2024, Charge disclosed that it had received a foreclosure notice, and that, to satisfy its outstanding debt, Arena would be holding an auction liquidating 100% of the equity interests in certain Charge subsidiaries.

On February 28, 2024, Charge announced that it had entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with two affiliates of Arena. The following day, on February 9, 2024, NASDAQ suspended trading of Charge common stock.

Charge filed its voluntary petition for bankruptcy on March 7, 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP