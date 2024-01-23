Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Maison Solutions Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 4, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") reminds investors that a federal securities class action has been filed class on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)

Class A common stock in connection with the Company's October 2023 initial public offering ("IPO") or securities between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Maison is a specialty grocery retailer offering Asian food and merchandise to consumers in the United States

On October 5, 2023, the Company filed its prospectus on Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold 2.5 million shares at a price of $4.00 per share and received net proceeds of approximately $10 million The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for new store acquisitions and expansion including acquisition of 90% equity interests in the Alhambra Store from Grace Xu, spouse of John Xu, the Company's CEO, and Dai Cheong from Mr. Xu, by paying off Small Business Administration federal loans held by each entity in the amount of $2 million and $2.4 million respectively.

On December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research reported allegations noting red flags concerning potential illegal activities. It noted that CEO Xu is the President of J&C International Group, a company which "supports immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors", which along with a related entity, Hong Kong Supermarkets, used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program. These claims are based on two separate lawsuits filed with similar allegations. Furthermore, Hindenburg alleged that the Company's stock was being pumped up in "WhatsApp chat rooms" with screenshots showing "trading plans."

On this news, Maison's stock price fell $12.71 per share or 83.6% to close at $2.50 per share. It presently trades below $1.00 per share.

