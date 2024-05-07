Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas against Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 24, 2024

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise

acquired Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP) securities between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, inclusive.

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than June 24, 2024, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

On March 25, 2024, Compass disclosed that it had been informed by the United States Forest Service ("USFS") that it will not be entering into a contract for the use of magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, explaining that USFS inspections found that "certain airtankers

that had flown Fortress North America's proprietary, magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants revealed significant signs of corrosion in areas where build-up of the retardant had occurred" and that "[t]he findings from this more extensive inspection raised aircraft safety concerns."

On this news, Compass's stock price fell $3.00, or 17.1%, to close at $14.55 per share on March 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP