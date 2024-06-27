Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against 2U, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is August 12, 2024

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed has been filed against 2U, Inc. ("2U" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWOU) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired 2U securities between February 9, 2022 and February 12, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On November 9, 2023, after the market closed, the Company announced that 2U and USC would wind down their 15-year collaboration in the Company's major programs, and that USC would pay approximately $40 million in connection with this exit. The Company also announced it would recognize a total of $80 million in the fourth quarter related to partners seeking a negotiated exit from certain degree programs, which the Company euphemistically referred to as "portfolio management activities."

The Company disclosed these portfolio management activities would offset a 21% decrease in full course equivalent enrollment, which was primarily driven by "the impact of [its] transition to a new marketing framework in mid-2022." The Company also revealed fiscal quarterly results, showing Degree Program revenue was flat year over year, that total revenue had decreased 1%, and that the Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 3%.

On this news, 2U's share price fell $1.35, or 56.72% to close at $1.03 on November 10, 2023.

Then, on February 12, 2024, after the market closed, 2U disclosed that due to the Company's debt, "there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern." The Company further disclosed it recognized $88.0 million of revenue from portfolio management activities (i.e., fees negotiated for early partnership contract termination) in the year and it would assume another $10 million from such activities in the first quarter of 2024 and at least $15 million in full-year 2024. The Company also announced its full year revenue of $946 million, significantly missing the Company's guidance of $965 million to $990 million, and revealed Degree Program Segment revenue, Alternative Credential Segment Revenue, and total revenue, all decreased 2% year over year. The Company also issued full year 2024 guidance, estimating revenue would continue to decline from $946 million, to $805 million to $815

million.

On this news, 2U's share price fell $0.55 or 59.33%, to close at $0.37 on February 13, 2024.

