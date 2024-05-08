Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against AXT, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 5, 2024

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against AXT, Inc. ("AXT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXTI) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AXT securities between March 24, 2021 and April 3, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research released a report about AXT, Inc. (the "Report"). The Report stated in order to capture new financing, AXT had tried to conduct an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") for one

of its subsidiaries in China. However, undisclosed to American investors, the Report stated the "IPO has apparently been blocked by Chinese regulators." J Capital Research then announced that it had "uncovered a deluge of reasons why Chinese regulators potentially blocked this IPO, including falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees."

On this news, AXT's stock fell $1.73 per share, or 35%, to close at $3.22 per share on April 4, 2024. The next day, AXT's stock fell $0.11, or 3.4%, to close at $3.11 per share on April 5, 2024.

