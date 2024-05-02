Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Lincoln National Corporation

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 24, 2024

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln National Corporation ("Lincoln National" or the "Company") (NYSE: LNC) securities between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On November 2, 2022, after the market closed, Lincoln National released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter. This was compared to a net income of $318 million for the third quarter of 2021 the previous year. The Company explained "[t]he current quarter's adjusted operating results included net unfavorable notable items of $2.0 billion, or $11.62 per share, related to the company's annual review of DAC and reserve assumptions." The Company also disclosed that it "incurred a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business."

On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $17.27, or 33.2%, to close at $34.83 per share on November 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

