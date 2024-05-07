Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Global Cord Blood Corporation

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 21, 2024

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Global Cord Blood Corporation ("Global Cord" or the "Company") (OTC: CORBF) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Global Cord securities between June 4, 2019 and May 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Global Cord, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the Beijing Municipality, Guangdong Province, and Zhejiang Province of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). The Company has received and rejected numerous "going private" offers.

On April 29, 2022, Global Cord announced in a press release the Company had "entered into a series of Stock Purchase Agreements, each dated April 29, 2022 (the "SPAs" and, collectively, the "SPA"), between the Company and the holders of approximately 95% of the outstanding shares of common stock (the "CLK Shares") of Cellenkos, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Cellenkos") providing for the acquisition by the Company of such CLK Shares, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA (including the entry of employment agreements with Dr. Simrit

Parmar and Jackie Leong of Cellenkos and two to five year lockup agreements in customary form) in exchange for an aggregate of approximately 65.7 million of the Company's ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value per share (the "Ordinary Shares") and units of the holding company partnership described below equivalent to an aggregate of 36,112,267 Ordinary Shares on a fully-diluted basis."

On this news, Global Cord's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 28.57%, to close at $2.45 per share on May 2, 2022, the next trading day.

Then, on May 9, 2022, during market hours, Global Cord announced a major investor in many of Global Cord's Chinese subsidiaries, Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Limited ("BVI"), "filed in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands a notice of petition to wind up in respect of the issuer (the "Notice

of Petition.

On this news, Global Cord's stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.41 per share on May 9, 2022.

