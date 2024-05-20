Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Inari Medical, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 12, 2024

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inari Medical, Inc. ("Inari" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NARI) common stock between February 24, 2022 through February 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 29, 2024, Inari announced that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice "in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act" requesting information and documents "primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals."

On this news, Inari's stock price fell $12.14, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024.

