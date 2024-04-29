Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Western District of Texas against AST SpaceMobile, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 17, 2024

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("ASTSpaceMobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS; ASTSW) between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

production of AST SpaceMobile's five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems;





as a result, AST SpaceMobile had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; and





consequently, AST SpaceMobile's five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in

the first quarter of 2024.

The Complaint further alleges that on April 1, 2024, the Company disclosed that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been "impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing" that would delay the transportation of the satellites to the launch site from the first quarter of 2024 to between July or August 2024. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell nearly 24%.

