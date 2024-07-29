Class Action Announcement for American Airlines Group Inc. Investors: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed Against American Airlines Group Inc. - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

RADNOR, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against American Airlines Group Inc. ("American Airlines") (NASDAQ: AAL). The action charges American Airlines with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of American Airlines's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, American Airlines's investors have suffered significant losses. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 16, 2024.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on January 25, 2024, when Defendants held an earnings call during which CEO, President, and Director Robert D. Isom provided the following outlook for fiscal year 2024: "Over the past year, we have made changes to our distribution strategy to give customers direct improved access to our best products and enable American to provide better customer service to the individual traveler. We're very encouraged by the results."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding American Airlines's new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for American Airlines's services. The complaint further alleges that these statements misrepresented the true state of American Airlines, and that American Airlines was simultaneously concealing material adverse facts including, notably, that American Airlines' s sales and distribution strategy was not driving projected revenue.

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its CCO was departing, and disclosed that the company was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, American Airlines's CEO stated that the company's "expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April," and that the revision "is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment."

On this news, American Airlines's stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024.

American Airlines investors may, no later than September 16, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. The class action complaint, Qawasmi v. American Airlines Group Inc., et al., Case No. 24-cv-00673, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas and assigned to the Honorable Terry R. Means.

