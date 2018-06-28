Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles Announces the Formation His Own Law Firm

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized class action attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee who has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation, has announced the formation of his own law firm. The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles will continue to be dedicated to vigorously protecting shareholder rights and will focus its practice exclusively on representing shareholders in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative actions and corporate mergers and acquisitions class actions.

Often asked why he is so dedicated to protecting shareholder rights, Mr. Miles explains, "because having strong protections for the interest of minority shareholders is vital to our economy because then more people are willing to invest money in the stock market. This results in a larger stock market and higher capitalization which benefits everyone. But having regulations in place is not enough – you must have enforcement. Private enforcement of the securities laws fosters greater investor confidence and ultimately a more robust securities market."

Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, over the last seventeen years Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Mr. Miles says he plans to keep his practice national in scope and will continue to represent shareholders in federal and state courts across the country.

Mr. Miles is excited about his new venture and looks forward to continuing to successfully protect shareholder rights. A state-of-the art website specifically tailored for shareholders is currently being developed by MAP Entertainment, Inc,, a San Diego based high-tech film and digital media production company and hopes to be launched within the next two weeks. In the meantime, concerned shareholders who believe their investments may have been impacted by unlawful activity may contact Mr. Miles toll-free at 855-TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529) or by email at tmiles@timmileslaw.com.

About Timothy L. Miles

Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association; AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® in Securities Law, Litigation and Class Actions (2014-2018); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for 2017 & 2018 (Avvo).

