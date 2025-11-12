CLASS ACTION CAPITAL ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Capital, a leading litigation claims asset management firm headquartered in New York City and originally founded at the Innovation Depot in Birmingham, AL, today announced a leadership transition.

Founder and CEO J.J. Thomas will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, while Andrew Mirabile will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Max Johnson, currently Vice President of Strategy & Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer. Thomas, who founded the company in 2012, will work closely with Mirabile and Johnson on Class Action Capital's continued growth and long-term strategic direction, while stepping back from day-to-day management.

"Founding Class Action Capital and helping lead it from an idea into an industry leader has been one of the great privileges of my career," said Thomas. "As I reflect on the last 13 years, I'm filled with gratitude for our team, our clients, and the mission that's driven us since day one. In transitioning away from CEO, I do so with deep pride in what we've achieved and total confidence in the team leading us forward. The company's best days are still ahead." The leadership transition reflects the company's evolution and ongoing growth trajectory.

"At the core of our success is a commitment to listening to the evolving needs of our clients and developing solutions thoughtfully designed around those priorities," said Mirabile. "This client-first philosophy continues to guide every aspect of our strategy and execution. Under Max Johnson's leadership as COO, our team will remain dedicated to operational excellence—delivering with consistency, efficiency, and a clear focus on achieving successful client outcomes."

Class Action Capital is a boutique litigation claims asset management firm specializing in the research, data analysis, management, and monetization of litigation and class action claim assets for corporate clients. The company currently serves over 7,000 organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, managing and monetizing more than $1 billion in litigation assets.

