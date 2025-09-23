CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by September 24, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC is investigating securities fraud claims against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Spectrum between March 17, 2022 through September 22, 2022 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 24, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Spectrum made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its Pinnacle Study, a clinical trial involving poziotinib, a drug intended to treat certain lung cancer patients.

Spectrum shares were delisted following the Company's merger with Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT).

If you are a Spectrum investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

