Class Action Filed Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - May 4, 2026 Deadline to Join - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BSX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: July 23, 2025 to February 3, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment; notably, that management was aware that the segment's growth rate was unsustainable and that it was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating. Due to defendants' statements of confidence and lofty expectations, investors and analysts were left surprised by Boston Scientific's net income miss and underwhelming guidance for the first half of fiscal 2026. On February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific published a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, including a pertinent disappointment in U.S. EP sales, and issued guidance for fiscal 2026 that fell well below expectations. The Company attributed its results and dismal guidance on a combination of slower than expected market growth alongside increased competition, despite management's previous claims of a "growing" EP business and assertions they "have a very good understanding of what competition we will face and in what time frame." Following this news, the price of Boston Scientific's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $91.62 per share on February 3, 2026, Boston Scientific's stock price fell to $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026, a decline of about 17.6% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: May 4, 2026

