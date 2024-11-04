Class Action Filed Against Bumble Inc. (BMBL) - November 25, 2024 Deadline to Join - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BMBL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: November 7, 2023 to August 7, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning Bumble's relaunch strategy, including: Premium Plus and base tiers, focused engagement and more personalized experiences for younger users, and enhancing premium offerings for paid subscription members. Such statements absent material facts caused shareholders to purchase Bumble's securities at artificially inflated prices. The truth began to emerge on February 27, 2024, when Bumble issued a press release reporting disappointing fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results despite the recent launch of the Premium Plus subscription tier in December 2022. During the subsequent earnings call, management announced that the Premium Plus tier would be revamped as part of the planned Bumble app relaunch, as it "did not have a clear enough market fit" at launch. As a result, Bumble lowered its guidance for full year 2024. In response to this news, Bumble's stock price declined from $13.18 per share on February 27, 2024 to $11.23 per share on February 28, 2024. On August 7, 2024, Bumble issued a press release announcing mixed second quarter 2024 results. During the corresponding earnings call, defendants disclosed that the app relaunch was not going to plan and the Company would need to "reset" its outlook to refocus on the "consumer ecosystem" and "rebalance Bumble subscription tiers," including a pause in the revamp of the poorly received Premium Plus tier. On the back of this news, Bumble drastically cut its fiscal year guidance for a second time. As a result, the price of Bumble stock declined from $8.06 per share on August 7, 2024 to $5.71 per share on August 8, 2024.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BMBL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 25, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

