Class Action Filed Against SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Seeking Recovery for Investors - Contact The Gross Law Firm

CLASS PERIOD: October 31, 2022 to March 26, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) Application; (ii) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the selective cytopheretic device's regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the Company had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants' efforts to remediate the same; (iv) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the prepaid forward agreement; (v) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (vi) accordingly, SeaStar's post-merger business and financial prospects were overstated; and (vii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ICU during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 6, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

