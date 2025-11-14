Class Action Filed Against WPP plc (WPP) Seeking Recovery for Investors - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in WPP plc ("WPP" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of WPP investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/wpp-plc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=177143&wire=4

WPP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of WPP's media arm; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors. On July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that the company had allegedly "seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed." The Company attributed its misfortune to both "continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated," at least in part due to "some distraction to the business" as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM. Following this news, the price of WPP's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025, WPP's stock price fell to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in WPP during the relevant time frame, you have until December 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

