Class Action Launched on Behalf of Patients of Muskoka Recovery Detox, Rehab, Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Centre in Muskoka, Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rochon Genova has launched a proposed class action on behalf of all persons who were patients at Muskoka Recovery, Detox, Rehab, Addiction, and Mental Health Treatment Centre and their family members.

The claim, filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on March 17, 2025, is brought against Muskoka Recovery, its owners, directors, and certain former staff.

The Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants represented that they would provide the Class Members with care and treatment for their mental illness, addiction, and substance use disorders, but instead exposed vulnerable patients to an unsafe environment through the negligent, reckless and harmful services provided at Muskoka Recovery. It is alleged that Class Members were induced to pay between $20,000 to $150,000 to attend Muskoka Recovery who failed to deliver the services they promised. The Plaintiffs seeks damages for negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and other claims.

On October 23, 2025, CBC's The Fifth Estate aired a documentary entitled "Dying To Recover" reporting on the psychological, physical and financial harm that patients allegedly suffered as a result of their experiences at Muskoka Recovery, including at the hands of unqualified staff.

Rochon Genova is committed to pursuing access to justice on behalf of individuals harmed by institutional abuse and neglect, including in psychiatric and addictions treatment facilities.

The claims have not yet been proven in court.

