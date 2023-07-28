Class Action Lawsuit Accuses The Children's Place of Selling PFAS-Laced School Uniforms

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court by Bradley/Grombacher LLP, alleging that children's clothing store, The Children's Place, sold schools uniforms which contain PFAS or "forever chemicals" which are known to be harmful to children.

The lawsuit was brought by Angala Garland, a mother whose child wore just such a uniform. The lawsuit alleges these uniforms are marketed toward parents of school-age children and intended to be worn roughly 40 hours per week. These uniforms allegedly contain harmful chemicals according to the suit, known safety hazards to children as well as to the environment.

"Exposing kids to these levels of toxins day in and day out for years at a time is an extremely risky behavior," said lead attorney Kiley Grombacher of Bradley/Grombacher. "Industry-standard tests were performed on the uniforms in question, and they confirmed the existence of these harmful chemicals from The Children's Place."

The suit also alleges that because the children who wear the uniforms have a lower body weight, their prolonged periods of using the uniforms puts them at greater risk. The lawsuit also states that The Children's Place knowingly added PFAS to the uniforms.

The case is Angala Garland et al. v. The Children's Place, U.S.D.C Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Case No. 1:23-cv-04899. To read the complaint, click here.

