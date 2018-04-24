Class Action Money & Ethics Conference Program & Faculty

"We're honored to bring together the widest array of business, legal and financial professionals, settlement administrators, insurers, investors, academics, government regulators, members of the judiciary and the media, for this year's conference to discuss economic and ethical considerations in class actions, and to provide valuable networking opportunities among top-tier professionals," says Jeffrey Adam Baxt at Beard Group.

This year's conference panels and faculty members are:

8:00 a.m. -- Opening Remarks -- Robin Cantor (Berkeley Research Group)

8:10 a.m. -- Plaintiffs Placing Themselves in Harm's Way -- Matthew R. DalSanto, Ph.D. (Winston & Strawn); Michael P. Daly (Drinker Biddle & Reath); and Peggy Daley (Berkeley Research Group)

9:10 a.m. -- The Right Approach to Effective Claims -- Samuel Issacharoff (NYU School of Law); Thomas R. Glenn (A.B. Data); Rosemary M. Rivas (Levi & Korsinsky); Mark Sole (Sipree); and William W. Wickersham (RG/2 Claims Administration)

10:30 a.m. -- Eric L. Cramer (Berger & Montague); Jeff Klenk (Berkeley Research Group); and P. Russell Perdew (Locke Lord)

11:30 a.m. -- Litigation Finance -- Francesca Castagnola (Western Alliance Bank); Kenneth R. Feinberg (Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC); Michael D. Hausfeld (Hausfeld); and Emily Slater (Burford Capital)

12:30 p.m. -- Luncheon -- This year's keynote speaker is Elizabeth J. Cabraser (Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein)

1:40 p.m. -- Diversity in the Class Action Bar -- Shandarese Garr (Garden City Group); Barbara Hart (Lowey Dannenberg Cohen & Hart); Sharon K. Robertson (Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll); and Cory M. Stern (Levy Konigsberg)

2:40 p.m. -- Labor, Employment and the Gig Economy -- Robin Cantor, Ph.D. (Berkeley Research Group); Paul Marron (Marron Lawyers); Royal F. Oakes (Hinshaw & Culbertson); Scott J. Wenner (Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis); and Robin G. Workman (Workman Law Firm)

4:00 p.m. -- Alternative Dispute Resolution -- Deborah Greenspan (Blank Rome) and Ethan P. Greene (Reisman Karron Greene).

